John O. Pfeiffer went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. John was born to Jim and Carol Pfeiffer on December 7, 1952 in Bay St Louis, MS in Kings Daughter Hospital. He was a graduate of Bay High School and worked as a fiber optic Lineman. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Carol Pfeiffer; his brother, Greg; and his sister, Penny. He is survived by his loving wife Pam Pfeiffer; his son, John O. Pfeiffer, Jr. (Amy); stepdaughter, Linnea Scheel ; granddaughter, Michaela Murchison; and his sister, Pam Everhart. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pam and John’s home at a later date. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Hwy. 90, Waveland, MS is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be offered and shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.