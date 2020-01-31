John Leslie Schuengel, 72, of Waveland, MS passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Bay St. Louis, MS. John was of the Catholic Faith. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam War as a Combat Engineer. John owned and operated Schuengel's Machine Shop on Main Street for 45 years. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Joseph Schuengel and Myrtle Agnes Favre Schuengel. He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Judy H. Schuengel of Waveland; son, Kevin Schuengel (Chrissy) of Bay St. Louis; daughter, Kay Schuengel (Alex Gill) of Waveland, MS; granddaughter, Katlyn Cousins, grandson Connor Gill; sister, Tina Schumate of Huntsville, AL and numerous nieces and nephews. He never met a stranger. He was the go to person if you needed anything fixed. He had great skill and determination for everything. He had a love for fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. He was one of the toughest men and fought a long battle of numerous health issues. He never gave up and always pushed to get through. As tough as he appeared he had a soft heart for all of his family and friends especially all the children in the family and a love for animals. Visitation was held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Burial will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Biloxi National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask to please make donations to American Legion Post 139, where he was a lifelong member. The family would like to thank everyone who participated in healthcare. Special thanks to the VA health system, Dr. Rowe Crowder & staff, Dr. Libys & staff, Fresenius Kidney Care Diamondhead & staff, Oschner medical & Memorial hospital and all the first responders who attended to him. We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. A warrior of the Marines, a warrior of his family, departed us to move forward to his next call of duty. We know he will now be standing his post, guarding his family from above. He will remain in our hearts and thought always. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
