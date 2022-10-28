John L. Cuevas passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, surrounded by his family, at the age of 89. He was a lifelong resident of White Cypress Community.
He is preceded in death by his sons, Kevin Cuevas and Devron Cuevas, daughter, Susan Cuevas and granddaughter, Kara Cuevas.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean Garriga Cuevas, son Roger Cuevas, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and daughter-in-law Ann Cuevas of Harvey, LA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mathews Catholic Church, White Cypress at a later date.
The Riemann Family Funeral Home, Pass Christian, MS, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.