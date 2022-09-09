John James Gould, Jr.

“That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.” John 3: 15
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Avenue, Biloxi, MS at 1:30 p.m.
Known to family and friends as “JJ”. He was born on November 16, 1937 in New Orleans, LA. He was the oldest son of the late John James Gould Sr. and Beatrice Elnora Dove. On August 21, 2022 John completed his journey here on earth and transitioned from labor to reward. He was preceded in death by sisters; Patricia Gould Bryant, Mary Gould Joseph and Fannie Gould Shallowhorn; brothers; Henry Alvis, John Alvis, Harold Alvis and Clarence Alvis.
At a young age “JJ” accepted Christ and was baptized at First Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where he served for many years.
His ventures in life led him to join the United States Air Force on September 27, 1956 after his tour of duty he returned to New Orleans, LA where God sent him a helpmate Maurine Mitchell Gould. Together by God’s grace were entrusted with one son David P. Mitchell who with the guidance and instruction of God reared him as their own. After many years he met Peggy Wells and of that union they had two daughters Jarmira and Jamerra (Tootie).
He began a career with the New Orleans sanitation department and later moved on to develop his own business “Gould & Son Trucking Service” and “Gould Tire Service” he had an exceptional working relationship with independent and trucking company personnel, providing 24-hour service.
Some of his favorite pastimes were spending time with family, cooking, he was an impeccable dresser and was known for his tailor-made suits, most enjoyed watching the black and white westerns and was an avid fisherman.
He leaves to cherish his memory, Maurine Mitchell Gould, Peggy Wells; children: David (Connie), Jarmira and Jamerra: brothers: Robert W. Gould of Wiggins, MS, Walter L. Gould (Wanda) of Prince Frederick, MD, and Louis Alvis of New Orleans, LA. Sisters: Gwendolyn Wilson (Charles, Sr.) of New Orleans, LA and Ayla Cambell of Murfreesboro, TN. Five Grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Interment will be in the Biloxi National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.
