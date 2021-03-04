John “Jack” Horton Toomey Jr., age 68, passed away on February 27, 2021 in Gulfport, MS. He was born on July 9, 1952 and was a lifelong resident of Waveland.
He was preceded in death by his parents John “Jack” Toomey Sr. and Gertrude Ann Toomey.
He is survived by his two children, Tara (Josey) Waits, and Kara Toomey of Vancleave; 5 grandchildren, Saylor Sims, Sawyer Sims, Madilyn Garrett, Macie Waits, and Fisher Waits all of Vancleave; and his brother, EJ (Melinda) Toomey of Bay St. Louis.
He served our country in the National Guard. He spent most of his career as a welder and mechanical installer. He loved visits from his grandchildren and always made sure they had snack money to leave with. Raising and racing pigeons was always his passion. He also enjoyed hunting and being outdoors.
His family would like to thank all the staff at both Memorial Hospital and Select Specialty Hospital for their care and comfort.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Waveland Cemetery on March 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to honor his life. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed, and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.