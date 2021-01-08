John Howard Carswell, Jr.

On Monday, January 4, 2021 at 4 a.m., John H. Carswell, Jr. of Waveland passed.
John was born on December 12, 1953 to John Howard Carswell and Gloria V. Necaise Carswell, who both preceded John in death.
John leaves behind three sisters, Charlotte Eubanks, Gloria Tartavoulle, and Donna Richard; seven nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews, and his closest cousin, Patrick F. (Carol) Cheney.
John was an Army Special Forces veteran and was retired from Avondale Shipbuilding. He was a member of American Legion Post 77 in Waveland.
Although John has been blind for the last few years, he was an amazing artist and had many hobbies.
John’s best friend and constant companion was his service dog, Barley, who stayed by his side until the end.
John was aided every day for the last year of his life by his nephew, Joshua Tartavoulle, who saw to all of his beloved uncle’s needs.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his three closet uncles; Henry W. Carswell, Frank Carswell, and Paul Carswell, all of North Carolina.
A Catholic mass will be held for John on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Internment will follow at Bayou Coco Cemetery, Kiln, MS.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.