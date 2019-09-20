John Edward Pursley, Sr.
John Edward Pursley, Sr., was born September 14th, 1950 to Paul A. Pursley, Sr. & Helen Edwards in Bay St. Louis, MS. He returned to his Heavenly Home on September 17th in Gulfport, MS. He lived 69 years and three days.
John was the third of nine children, and the first born in Mississippi after the family moved from Iowa.
John’s youth was spent between the family farm on Bayou Philips in Hancock County and old town Bay St. Louis. John and his siblings enjoyed all the adventure that could be afforded to children growing up in the 1950’s and 60’s.
John ended his formal education early, but quickly used his talents to become an accomplished carpenter.
At age 20 John, was recruited to the United States Navy to serve in the Constructions Battalions. John was a proud SeaBee as evidenced by his letters home during his time serving in Vietnam. During his time on active duty John was presented with the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ Device and M-16 Rifel Expert Medal.
John was honorably discharged in 1972 at FPO- San Francisco.
John returned to Mississippi to raise his family and begin his civilian life. Following a short
service with the Merchant Marines, John returned to his calling of building.
Later John would become employed by Edmond Fahey Funeral Home where he served in almost every imaginable capacity from grounds keeper to maintenance supervisor and Funeral Director. John continued to work for the Fahey family for many years until illness forced his retirement.
John spent the last 16 years of his life living with his daughter and her family in Perry County.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Paul A. & Helen Pursley, Sr.; two brothers, Paul A. Pursley, Jr. and William Pursley; the mother of his children, Corliss Kergesoin Pursley; and his only son, John Edward Pursley, II,
He is survived by his daughter Stephanie P. Mixon and husband Lanny; Four grandchildren, Mills and Corliss Anne Mixon, Jordan (Josie) Pursley and Alysha Pursley; four great-grandsons; brothers, James Pursley, Michael (Ramona) Pursley, Herbert (Philip) Prusley; sisters, Susan (Bill) Little, Rita (David) Beckner, Jul (John) Dedeaux; and numeous nieces and nephews; and will be remembered by countless friends and colleagues.
A Memorial Service was held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS. The family received guests two hours prior to the service.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
