John E. Harris, age 82, of Perry, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home in Perry surrounded by his loved ones .
He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 17, 1938 a son to the late Walter P. and Margaret E. (Martin) Harris Sr.
A graduate of Fortier High School in New Orleans, after graduation John enlisted in the US Air Force.
John was a realtor in the Bay St. Louis, Mississippi area for many years.
He was a former member of several Mardi Gras crews in New Orleans.
He is survived by his companion of 37 years: Edward V. Jurkowski of Perry, step-children: Tina (Jeff Williams) Jurkowski and Tim (Katy) Jurkowski both of California, brother: Justin G. (Patsy) Hendricks of River Ridge, Louisiana, sister-in-laws: Hulda Harris of Metairie, Louisiana, Marie (Jack) Beachel of Castile, brother-in-law: John (Ginnie) Jurkowski of Rochester, favorite niece Jayme Miller of New Orleans along with many other nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a step mother: Dorothy “Dot” Hendricks-Harris, brothers: Walter P. Harris Jr and Emerson N. Harris and brother-in-law: Gary Jurkowski.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date.
John will be laid to rest in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery in Perry.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore’s Catholic Parish (St. Joseph’s Church) 8 Park St. Perry, NY 14530 in the form of masses in memory of Helen and John Jurkowski.
For more information please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visitwww.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main Street Perry, New York 14530.
