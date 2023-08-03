John Dominick Russo, Jr, 23, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Friday, July 28, 2023.
To know John is to know he would give his shirt off of his back to anyone in need. To him life was simple. He loved like he had nothing to lose and forgave like tomorrow was his last. He always made everyone around him laugh although he never had to try. He was a beautiful person inside and out and he lived his life to the fullest with no regrets.
Ever since John was a kid he enjoyed being outside whether it was fishing, building, working on his truck, or just being on the water he enjoyed every minute. Football was a big part of his life from Pee Wee through High School where he played Wide Receiver on Offense and Linebacker on Defense for the Varsity Team at Bay High School. A key memory of his was the numerous times he forced a fumble to score which is very uncommon for the position he played. John earned numerous awards including: 2017 All-Echo Defense, 2017-2018 Sea Coast Echo Award, Top Linebacker in MS for week 4 of his senior year, and 2017-2018 Defensive MVP. John shared the love of the game with his little brother, Seth.
John was a one-of-a kind man whose passing left an unfillable gap in the hearts of his loved ones. His contagious laugh, sense of humor, loyalty, strong mindedness, and love for the people he was around will be remembered by all that he knew.
He was preceded in death by his mawmaw, Bessie O'Dell Russo; grandfather, Leon John Russo, Jr; and niece, Ocean Vera'Rae.
John is survived by his parents, John Russo, Sr. & Lashell Lightell Russo; fiancée, Hannah Holliman; four siblings, Dominick Russo, Seth Russo, Kayleigh Mauffray, and Bryce Mauffray; grandparents, Danny & Lori Lightell; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that he called family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Longfellow Civic Center: 120 Court Street, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520 on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John Dominick Russo, Jr.
