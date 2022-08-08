John “Buzzy” Mahner passed away June 30, 2022 at the age of 77. John was raised in New Orleans and Metairie, resided in Talisheek, LA and resided in Waveland at the time of his death after several bouts of cancer.
John is preceded in death by his father, John E. Mahner, Sr, mother, Mary Starlipper Mahner, a sister Susan Mahner and his son Ronald A. Mahner. John is survived by his wife, Cynthia Mahner, son John E. Mahner, III, daughters Adrianne Domico Woodruff and Ariel Domico Howell; sister, Carol Kreider of Metairie, brothers Robert “Bobby” Mahner (Charlene) of New Orleans and David Mahner (Charlene) of Folsum, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to honor him in a celebration of life August 20, 2022 at 200 North Beach, Bay St. Louis at 11 am.
