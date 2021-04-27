Graveside service will be held in Waveland Cemetery, time 11am., Saturday May 1, 2021, for Joanne Willams age 68 of Gulfport Mississippi, who died April 18, 2021, in Gulfport, Mississippi. Officiating, Rev. Lee Edward Morris Sr. She was a native of Waveland, MS. Joanne was a member of Mt. Chapel Baptism Church. Survivors include her 2 daughters; Shantell Nelson, Angelia (Kevin) McKinnie, both of Fort Walton Beach, FL., 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, companion; Herbert Palode, 4 sisters; Joyce James, Roxanne Mercer, Brenda Nelson, Sandra Nelson, brothers; Hilliard Mercer, David Mercer, Charles Mercer, Kenneth and Joseph Nelson, special friend Judy Davis. Preceded her in death her father, Leroy Nelson, mother, Joyce Mercer, grandchildren; Levon Nelson and Taevon Tyson, siblings; Deborah Mercer Heileberg, and Jimmie Lee Mercer. Baylous Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements.
