Joan Desforges Wilkinson, 94, of Waveland, MS passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Diamondhead, MS. Joan was born December 27, 1925 and raised in New Orleans, La. to Hilda and Harold Desforges. Along with 2 cherished sisters Mildred (Bebe’) Landwehr and Dorothy Klarr. She was always a bright, attention grabbing child. Joan was fun loving and had a people pleasing nature which prevailed throughout her life. She had many friends of all walks of life as well. Most everyone was drawn to her. She worked as an accountant for most of her life, the longest at “Fleet Tire Service" and even owned a bar in her younger days called “Joan’s Interlude” in the French Quarter in New Orleans. Her first husband Francis William Johnston (Johnny) was stationed in N.O. with USCG when they met and married. Together they have 5 children. Johnny is deceased she is survived by, William Harold (Bill) of N.O., Robert Joseph (Bob) of Bay St. Louis, Thomas Steven (Tom), of Hernando, FL., Timothy Michael (Tim) of Kiln, MS, and finally a girl Cheri Ann, of Studio City, CA. Joan is also survived by 11 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. She met her second husband, Kenneth Wilkinson through her work at Fleet Tire Service. They married and lived most of their years together in Waveland. Kenneth passed away Jan. 25, 2012. They traveled around the country in their motor-home, taking their dog children with them. Joan loved being part of Waveland’s community. She had her women’s card group. She was a member of the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 4008, SCOWI, Krewe of Nereids, and Treasurer of Hancock County Senior Citizen Center. She also worked at The Princess Shop in Bay St. Louis during her earlier years. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, friend, sister, aunt, and a damn good cook! We will all miss “Sweet” deeply. Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.