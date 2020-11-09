Jo Ann Witter Lagasse, 73, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. Jo Ann better known as JoJo to her babies, was a native of Bay St. Louis, of Catholic faith and a member of the St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church. She was a lifetime resident a Bay Saint Louis and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and attend all of their activities. She was Retired from the Hancock County Retired Senior Volunteer Program where she served as Director for over 12 years. Before working for RSVP she worked for both Merchants and Hancock Banks for over 25 years. Her entire life was dedicated to service, she volunteered for many community events throughout the county. She was a member of the American Cancer Society Leadership Team and started one of the first Relay for Life’s in Hancock County, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 77, she was a past member of the American Cancer Society, Toys for Tots and a past member of the Bay-Waveland Garden Club. She taught her children that service to others was a must and that you must be invested in a community to make your community a better place. She was always willing to help anyone in need and would go out of her way to help others. She will be sorely missed by her entire family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lucille Murphy and Michael N. Witter, Sr. and siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James "Jay" Aloysius Lagasse, III of Bay St. Louis, MS, her two children, son and daughter-in-law, James "Mickey" Michael Lagasse and Tonya of Waveland, MS, daughter and son-in-law, Julie Lagasse Sellier and Brian of Pass Christian, MS, her five grandchildren that she adored, Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Hannah Lagasse, Brandon Sellier, Caroline Lagasse and Alli Sellier, brother and sister-in-law, Michael N. Witter, Jr. and Barbara of Slidell, LA, sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth "Beth" Witter Cain and Kevin of Beaufort, SC, sister-in-law Jeanne Lagasse Sampognaro and Vince of Waveland, MS, 3 nephews, Gary Labro, Tommy Witter, Mark Witter and niece, Rachel Cain. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 3:00 pm at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS with a Prayer Service at 3:00pm. Interment will follow in Waveland Cemetery in Waveland, MS. In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
