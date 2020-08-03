Jim Ladner of Ansley, Mississippi passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Clermont Harbor, Mississippi starting at 10:00 a.m. and mass to begin at Noon. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Bayou LaCroix Cemetery.
Jim was born on January 26, 1936 in the Bayou LaCroix Community to the late August and Myrtle Ladner. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for sixteen years, with four of those years being active duty, where he reached the rank of Master Sergeant. He worked for many years at Halter Marine as a pipe fitter and superintendent. Jim was an active member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Clermont Harbor. As an avid hunter and fisherman, Jim was a founding member of the Gulfview Hunting Club which has been in existence for over sixty years. Another of Jim’s passions was spending days on the Ladner ballfield in Ansley hosting benefits and charity events for the community.
Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life Barbara Bennett Ladner, his second wife Grace Boudro Ladner, his brothers Alton and Larry, and his great granddaughter Abigail Favre.
He is survived by his four children Jimmie Ladner Jr. (Cheryl), Karen Ruhr (Roy), Connie Ruhr and Amy Ladner; his nine grandchildren Heather, Andrew, Elyse, Ashton, Chad, Allie, Hillary, Ryan and Paige; his nine great grandchildren; his siblings Myrna Bourgeois (Bill), Jeep (Rosie), Terrell, and Brenda; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Dunbar Village for the excellent care and compassion provided during these difficult times.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Clermont Harbor or a charity of your choice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are mandatory at the church during the visitation and service. Social distancing must be maintained.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.