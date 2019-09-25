Jethro Bentley
Memorial Service will be held Sat. Sept. 28, 2019 at 1 pm., in Charles B. Murphy Gymnasium, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington, MS., for Jethro Bentley age 72 of Pearlington, MS. who died Sept., 3, 2019 in Slidell, LA. A native of Catahoula, MS. Jethro attend Valena C. Jones Elementary School, and graduated from Hancock Central High School. He was baptized at Little Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Catahoula, MS., during his youth. There he served as Junior Deacon and sung in a quartet with the male choir. He was skilled as a truck driver, welder, sandblaster and painter. He spent many enjoyable hours fishing, watching westerns, and football games. Survivors includes wife Linda Bentley of Pearlington, MS., 5 sons: Jethro Brown of Pass Christian, MS., Eric Bentley, Jared Bentley both of Syracuse, NY., Jeffery Bentley of Lakeshore, MS., and Bryant Bentley of Pearlington, MS., 1 daughter, Brittany Brown (Denzel) of Tuscaloosa, Al., 11 grandchildren, 4 brothers: Jimmy Bentley (Rachel), Bennie Bentley (Celestine), Lonnie Simpson (Rose) and James Simpson, 2 sisters: Earlean Burney and Henrietta Simpson, four brother-in-laws: Arthur Keys Jr., (Willie Marley), Earnest Keys (Lenora), Aaron Keys, and Joseph Keys, sister-in-law, Dora Fulton, a host of nieces, nephews,relatives and friends. Preceded him in death his father Antoine Bentley. Baylous Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.
