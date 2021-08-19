Jessie Mai Sisk, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in Waco, Texas. A celebration of Jessie’s life will be held at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Rd. in Waco, on Saturday, August 21st at 1 p.m.Jessie was born July 11, 1926 in Lexington, Kentucky to Margaret (Houston) Sisk and Charles Clayborne Sisk. She was raised in Kentucky and Florida and majored in nursing in college. She spent most of her career as an RN working at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, caring for premature babies in the specialty nursery. She also served her country in the Army Reserve, achieving the rank of Colonel before her separation from service. After retirement to Mississippi, she enjoyed traveling the United States, spending time with family, and pursuing the lapidary arts. Jessie was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Martha Baisden and Twila Nall; her brother, Houston Sisk; a nephew, Ben Hensley; a niece, Lois Reid; and her long-time friend Margaret Johnston.She is survived by nieces Dawn Rice and husband David, of Waco, TX, Dana Rogers of Lacy Lakeview, TX, Linda Sisk of Chicago, IL, and Twila Roos of Thornton, IL; nephews Charles Reid of Melbourne, FL, David Nall and wife Colleen of Lorena, TX, Doug Nall and wife Nancy of Waco, TX, and David Johnston and wife Karen of Bay Saint Louis, MS, as well as several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, and extended family in Texas and Mississippi. She will be remembered for her independence, unflappable nature, and dry sense of humor.Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the giver’s choice, and thoughts and memories may be shared in the online Guest Book at www.LakeShoreFuneralHome.com.
