Funeral service will be held Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at 11am., in Little Zion
Baptist Church for Jessica “Slim” Thompson age 30 of Waveland, MS., who
died Feb. 18, 2020 at her home. A native of Waveland, MS., she was a
member of Little Zion Baptist Church, she attended Bay High School.
Survivors; daughter, Jh’nelle (her father Tierrus Parker) Thompson, mother
Debra Thompson, of Waveland, MS., father and mother Richard and
Cynthia Thompson of Waveland, MS., four sisters Natalie Thompson,
Tequila Williams, Erica Williams, Britney Williams, 2 brothers Reginald
Williams and Brandon Williams, grandmothers; Rose Thomas and Jennifer
(Robert) Malone. Companion; Tommie Lee Callahan. Visitation Sat.
Feb.29, 2020 from 9am. until 11am., in Little Zion Baptist Church. Burial in
Waveland Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
