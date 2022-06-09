Jessica Lynn Morano, age 41, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Jessica was a native of New Orleans, LA and became a resident of Bay St Louis, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rory Morano, Sr., and Sheila Morano.
She is survived by her twin brother, Joseph Morano, III; her sister-in-law Ashley Ory; her brothers, Paul Datri and Rory Morano, Jr.;her sister, Sarah Spiers; her nieces and nephews, Paula Datri, Joseph Morano, IV, Shynire Jeffries, Isaiah Morano, Azlynn Morano, Rory Morano III and Paul Morano.
Growing up Jessica enjoyed spending time with her family and eating her mom’s cooking. She had a love for softball and enjoyed hanging out with her brothers and attending their sporting events. As she got older, she gained a passion for poetry, coloring, journaling, and reading her bible. Jessica’s heart was BIG. Whether it be a person or an animal, she would always make sure they felt loved and needed. She always gave when she could, and usually ended up bringing home a homeless animal that became a member of the family. She loved being in the outdoors, going fishing, riding down the beach with all the windows down while maxing out the volume on the radio. She will be missed but will always be remembered. Her family will always have her in their hearts.
A celebration of her life will be from 1:00-3:00pm, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS
