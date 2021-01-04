Jessica “Jessie” Michelle Thompson Hoyt, 28, of Pulaski, VA passed away Christmas morning Friday, December 25, 2020 in Hancock County, MS. Jessie was born on January 1 st , 1992 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS and was formally a resident of Saucier, MS but no matter where she lived she always considered the coast home. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend that always brightened any room she walked in with the happiest smile and laugh. She adored her two dogs, Ollie and Sassy, that she shared with the love of her life Jeffrey. Her family and friends meant everything to her and she was famous for her excellent makeup skills. She could bring any group of people together and make them feel as if they had all known each other for years. Jessie was a beautiful soul that will be missed by all who loved her. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Lola Dailey, maternal grandparents, Alpha and Luke Craft; also, her niece and best friend, Kayla Ladner, whom we know she is dancing in Heaven with now. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Hoyt; father, James “Jimmy” (Sandy) Thompson; mother, Nina (Charles) Hughes; 7 siblings, Jena (Jace) Pierce, James Thompson II, Steven Thompson, Jonathon (Erin) Thompson, Jackson Thompson, Kaitlyn (Tyler) Bye, Bailie (Johnny) Bye; 11 nieces and nephews, Chance (Jena), Brandon, Cheyenne, Jamie Lee, Amy (James), Emily, Madison (Jonathon), TJ, Kaleb (Kaitlyn), Leonardo, Eliza (Bailie); and 3 great nieces and nephews, Auna, Cecily (Chance), and Leonardo (Cheyenne). Visitation was held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. Burial followed at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.