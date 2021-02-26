Jerry was born in Mobile, AL; he was a lifelong resident of Hancock County, MS and graduated from JDJC/MGCCC. Jerry retired from Michoud/Lockheed Martin where he received numerous accolades, awards and recognition during his employment. He was a Business Owner and of the Methodist Faith. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a US Navy Veteran who proudly served his country in Vietnam. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his loved ones and friends at the camp. He was the first President of the MS Gulf Coast Fishing Rodeo. Jerry was one of two people certified to teach the first MS Hunting and Fishing safety class in Hancock County MS. He served as a Commissioned Deputy for the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin Max Peterson and Edna Louise Miller Smith; brother, Ludwig "Louis" (Annette) Peterson.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 wonderful years, Lauly Kolstad Peterson; children, Laura (Shane) Heitzmann, Wendie (James) Forge, Jerry Max (Rianne) Peterson Jr., and Ginger (James Jr.) Candebat; grandchildren, Noah (Destinie) Heitzmann, Brandy (Brandon) Bond, Kayla (Robert) Rouse, Samantha (Cameron) McMaster, Gage Max Peterson, Garrett Lee Peterson, Aidan Levy, Noah Levy, Dalton Seyler, Olivia Candebat, Holly Candebat, Colby Candebat, and Gracey Candebat; great grandchildren, Maddox McMaster, Everly Heitzmann, Saylor Heitzmann, Bristol Bond and Bowen Bond; numerous great grandchildren and loved ones; sister, Patricia (Willliam) Murray.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions at this time.
