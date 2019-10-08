Jennifer Franince Bridgett
Jennifer Franince Bridgett, 60, of Waveland, MS, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in Bay St. louis
Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Drive in Maringouin, Louisiana. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, 809 New Roads, La.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
My BFF. Our friendship began from next door neighbor, child-hood. My friend I will truly miss you. Going through our children, family and friends together with their ups and downd. Always had a word of encouragement even when we didn't want to hear it. I thank GOD for blessing you in my life and staying. Will remember all the times together with husband, Michael and myself. You were truly an angel sent by GOD. Love you always, Cynthia(Skeeter)
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.