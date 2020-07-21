Walk through viewing will be held Sat., July 25, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery at 8 am., until 8:45 am. Graveside service at 9 am., for Mr. Jellest Lewis age 89 of Waveland, MS., who died July 16, 2020 at his home in Waveland, MS. The Rev. Glen Pelas will officiate at the service. A native of Natchez MS. Survivors include: 4 daughters, Carolyn Hawkins, of Bay St. Louis, MS., Betty Watts and Valentine Lewis both of Waveland, MS., Marci Pelas of Pass Christian, MS., 4 sons: Larry Lewis, Peter Lewis, Willie Lewis and Rick Lewis all of Waveland, MS., 1 brother: Johnny Lewis of CA., a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Clara Lewis and children, Floyd Lewis, Louise Lewis and Lee Lewis, parents: Clayborn and Alice Lewis and 6 siblings. Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangement..
