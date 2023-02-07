Jeffrey William Devine, 52, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Jeffrey graduated from Slidell High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Indiana. Jeffrey also served in the United States Navy. He was a wonderful and loving son, nephew and uncle who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Devine; brother, Brad Devine and two uncles, Gregory and Glen Whitehurst.
He is survived by his mother, Claudia Whitehurst Devine of Bay St. Louis, MS; aunt, Debbie Whitehurst of Covington, LA; niece, Savannah Devine and nephew, Tristan Devine both of Columbus, NC and former wife, Serena Devine of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
Interment to follow at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS at 1:30 p.m.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jeffrey William Devine.
