Jeffery Christopher Lawson, beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on January 31, 2023, at the age of 18. He was a native of Slidell, Louisiana and a resident of Picayune, Mississippi.
Jeffery leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his parents, Stacy Pollard Lawson and Jeff Lawson; siblings, Allie Lawson and Noah Lawson; brother-in-law, Dylan Webre; grandparents, Tom Melton, Carol Melton, and Peggy Seeley; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Kenneth “Jimmy” Pollard, Roger Lawson, Joseph Seeley, and Lisa Pollard.
Jeffery was in his senior year of high school and aspired to be a video game developer and programmer as well as a pediatric oncology nurse. He loved to talk and enjoyed a great debate. Jeffery liked gaming, anime, movies, and Marvel and DC comics but he loved nothing more than the time spent with family and friends. He will fondly be remembered as being sensitive, kind, funny, strong, and brave. Jeffery was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Jeffery’s life will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com
