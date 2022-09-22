Jeffery Acker

“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, uncle, and friend. Jeffery was born to the late Floyd W. Acker Sr. and the late Mary Catherine Acker on December 31,1953 in Gainesville, MS. He transitioned from his earthly home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 (est), at the age of 68.
Jeffery accepted Christ at an early age and joined the New Hope Baptist Church in Pearlington, MS where he remained a member until his transition. He attended school at Charles B. Murphy Elementary, Valena C. Jones, and graduated from Hancock North Central in 1972, in Kiln MS. He was employed for over 40 years at Coast Episcopal Private School in Long Beach, MS. He was very dedicated, dependable, and loved his job.
He was blessed with a large and loving family. He was kind and softly spoken. He spent his time working, relaxing with family, painting, fishing, hunting, shooting pool and taking long walks. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by both parents: Mary Catherine Acker and Floyd W. Acker Sr; two sisters, Beverly Elaine Acker and Josephine Acker; three brothers, Floyd W. Acker Jr, Mack Robert Acker, and Emmett Douglas Acker; two nephews, Willie Acker and Shannon Acker.
Jeffery is survived by three special nieces/goddaughters whom he treated like daughters, Tamika Laurent, Alicia Mckay, and Janita Mitchell; one brother, Frank Edward Acker; six sisters, Marvie Bannister, June Jarvis, Evelyn Murray, Adell Peters, Annell Murry & Cynthia Acker; one special great-niece O'Niesha Laurent; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends have fond memories to share.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church in Pearlington, MS. Rev. Donald Toussaint will be officiating. Entrusted Brown’s Funeral Home of Picayune, MS
