Ms. Jeannine Marie Baker 61, of Waveland, passed away Friday, October, 15, 2021 in Waveland. Ms. Baker was a native of Hancock County. She was preceded in death by her parents Val and Jean Fucich, her brothers, David, Michael, and Greg Fucich. Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Baker; son, Keith Baker and daughter in law, Shawna Landeros; grand-daughter, Sterling Baker and two grandsons, Porter and Paxton Baker; her sweet, dear lifelong friend, Angela Oliver of Bay St. Louis, and sister, Cheryl Johnson. Services will be held at Lakeshore Cemetery in Lakeshore, MS on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. In Lieu of flowers it is asked that you make a donation to Hope Haven Children's Advocacy Center: 706 Highway 90, Waveland, MS. (228-466-6395). Ms. Jeannine (Neenie) as many knew her, had many children that adored her. She always had a special bond with kids. Her free spirit, and love for all her friends' kids were known very well. Her gypsy soul is flying high, and she is happy I know. She will be greatly missed by everyone. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
