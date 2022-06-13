Jeannette Marie Ledet Ehret, 73, of Waveland, MS passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 in Waveland.
She is survived by her husband, Gregory Ehret of Waveland; two sons, Anthony Seven of Pensacola, FL and Edward Ehret of Ocean Springs, MS.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 4:00 pm at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ehret Family.
