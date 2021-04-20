Jeanne Marilyn Smith, 89, of Waveland, MS passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 in Hattiesburg, MS. Jeanne was a member and organist of Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis for over 30 years. She enjoyed bowling, tennis, piano, boating and the beach. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and sister who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Smith and parents, Peter and Pearl Wattez. She is survived by her two sons, Mark (Darla) Smith of Diamondhead, MS and Michael Smith of Owensboro, KY; sister, Jacqueline (Robert) Pepper of Franklin Lakes, NJ and three grandchildren, Avery Smith of Owensboro, KY, Asher Cole and Ryker Smith of Diamondhead, MS. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Main Street Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 1:00 p.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.