Jeanne Katherine McCollister

Jeanne passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born on November 6, 1969 in New Orleans, LA to Benny and Jeanne McCollister. Jeanne is survived by her son, Taylor Alexander McCollister and his wife Holly Dunlap-McCollister. Jeanne is also survived by her siblings Michael McCollister (Kay), Elise Haas (Andrew), Wendom Johnston and Benjamin McCollister; nephews, Ethan Haas (Mary), Brian Johnston and niece, Madeleine Haas; as well as Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents, Benny and Jeanne McCollister.
Jeanne graduated from Bay Senior High school and earned her Bachelor’s degree with Honors in Psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi. She was working as a Case Manager for the State of Mississippi. Jeanne is a Warrior for Jesus now in heaven as she was while on this earth. She loved her family and friends so deeply and was so passionate about whatever she dared to give herself to. No matter how much time and energy it took she never waivered until “it was done.” Jeanne constantly and consistently wanted to be better and do her best. She loved history and made many trips to the library checking out various documentaries and “how to” books. She loved playing board games and cards, crabbing, crocheting, singing and road trips. Even more important than these hobbies and her many endeavors there wasn’t a day that went by when she didn’t seek God’s face…to praise Him, ask for forgiveness, wisdom and strength to make it through each day and to thank him for the wonderful gift of her son, Taylor. Her “Bug.” While Jeanne will not be here on this earth to meet her future grandchild or grandchildren should her Taylor and Holly be blessed enough to have a family of their own she has left them as well as her nephews and niece crocheted blankets and many other priceless keepsakes she took the time to pass on to each of them. Jeanne is a Promise with a capital “P!” She is a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend! Our irreplaceable “June Bug!”
