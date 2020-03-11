Jeanette Monti Purchner, age 83, passed away on March 10, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Bay St. Louis in the class of 1955. She worked for Hancock Bank for 30 years. After retiring from Hancock Bank she worked in many capacities at Holy Family Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert J. Purchner; parents, Henry Paul Monti and Iva Monti; and brother, Henry Paul Monti, Jr. She is survived by two sisters, Myra Hirstius of Bay St. Louis and Iva Faye Monti of Ocean Springs; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:30 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.