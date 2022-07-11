JC Breshears, 88 of Gulfport, MS passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, July 7, 2022.
JC was born in Porum, OK and spent the remainder of his life on the MS Gulf Coast. He served in the United States Air Force as a young adult and later went on to work for Air Products in New Orleans then eventually owning a real estate agency with his wife. JC enjoyed reading western novels, working in his yard, and celebrating his Native American Ancestry.
He was preceded in death by his two children, Terry (Rita) Breshears and Michael Breshears.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Annette Breshears; children, Shelly Ray (Bob) of Clovis, CA, Keith Wright (Sharyl) of Clovis, CA, Greg Breshears of OK, and Debbie Cantrell (Steve) of Pass Christian, MS and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of JC Breshears.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.