Jason Bond

Jason Preston Bond, 51, of Kiln, MS passed away on February 25, 2021 at Oschner Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Manuel P. and Nell Bond, and William and Ruby Robinson.
He is survived by his loving wife Carla, children Kelly Weir (Dustin), Johnathan Bond, Brandon Bond (Tiffany), Amber Paine (Thomas), and Timmithy Miller (Rebecca). His grandchildren Ethan, Cameron, Mackenzie, Tj, Rileigh, Eleanor, and Emmarie. His parents Rebecca Rhodes(Steve), and Charles Bond (Linda). His brothers James Bond (Sherry) and Jeffery Bond (Loretta), and his first wife Doreen Long.
Jason was born on May 26, 1969 in Kokomo, Indiana and graduated from Stone County High School in 1988. Jason was loved by all who met him. He enjoyed drawing, playing video games, and anything Star Wars related. He met the love of his life Carla in February of 2013. Anyone who saw the two together could tell that they were genuinely happy. Together, Jason and Carla enjoyed going on cruises and vacations with their friends. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family. You would instantly know he walked into a room by the distinct arguments from his grandchildren about who was going to sit on Pa-J’s lap first. He would try appease them all by holding as many of them as he could on his lap. Jason was known for his signature “dad jokes” that always had the kids laughing and the adults rolling their eyes.
Jason will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He will be cremated; the family will be holding a Celebration of Life in his honor at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation to help with hospital expenses donations can be made at https://gofund.me/50a3ea25
As Jason always said “What better way to make your entrance on the streets of Agrabah than riding your very own, brand-new camel!”
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.