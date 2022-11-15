Janet Saucier Power passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born on December 31, 1946 in Bay St. Louis, MS, she is survived by her beloved children Stacey Ladner (Brett), Brent Anderson (Maureen), William Power III (Amor), Becky Power, and Amy Power (Mark); 11 grandchildren; and three great granddaughters, with whom she held a special bond. She is also survived by her sister Moana Ladner and niece Melissa Gallagher.
She was preceded in death by her mother Edna Puckett, her father Harold Saucier, her sisters Bobby Joe Saucier and Barbara Saucier, her grandson Brent David Anderson II and by her loving husband William Power, Jr.
In her youth, she loved spending summers at her cousin's farm in Kiln, MS, where she indulged in her love of nature and animals. Janet was always quick to bring a frog or a lizard to enjoy and her grandchildren treasured these moments. Upon graduation from Bay High School, Janet began her 30 year-long career with Hancock Bank. The Bank years allowed Janet to be the working example for her children but also to be home in time to receive them from school. It is also where she met her husband Bill, whom she was married to for 35 years until his passing last year. During their marriage, Janet and Bill enjoyed traveling the world with their children and friends. Janet's passion was always her family as she was their pillar of compassion and love. She will leave a big gap in their hearts and be sorely missed.
A celebration of Janet’s life will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church, 236 South Beach Blvd, Waveland, MS, 39576, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Visitation will be open to the public at 10:00 a.m., and a memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., with a reception immediately following until 3:00p.m. when the family will hold a private burial.
The Mass will be live-streamed on St. Clare Catholic Church Facebook page for anyone who cannot attend in person. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that Mass Intentions or charitable donations be made in Janet's honor to St. Clare Catholic Church.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Highway 90 Waveland served the family.
