Janelle Mitchell Kern, 84, of Diamondhead, MS formerly of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Diamondhead.
Janelle was of the Catholic Faith and was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy. She loved sewing, traveling and the outdoors. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Argle and Marjorie Banderet Mitchell.
She is survived by her wonderful and loving husband of 62 years, Joseph Kern of Diamondhead; two daughters, Lisa Kern O'Neal (Kenneth) of Ellisville, MS and L'Ann Kern of Diamondhead and three grandchildren, Juliet Strahl (Christian), Kenneth O'Neal III and Grayson O'Neal.
A Memorial Service was held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS at 3:00 pm. The family received guests from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis was in charge of the arrangements.
