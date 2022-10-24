Jane Murphy, 73, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 in Biloxi, MS.
Jane was born on May 1, 1949 in New Orleans, LA. She was of the Catholic Faith and a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was a wonderful teacher who taught for 27 years before she retired.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Mike" Murphy; parents, Raymond J. Jefferson Sr. and Marie Jefferson Hill; sister, Patricia Jefferson Ryle; brother, Raymond Joseph Jefferson, Jr.; grandparents, and numerous uncles and aunts.
She is survived by her brother, Ronald John Jefferson Sr.; sister, Mary Alice Jefferson Elrod; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to The Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of Jackson: P.O. Box 2248, Jackson, MS 39225.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m.
Interment to follow at Napoleon Cemetery in Pearlington, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Jane Murphy.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.