James “Tub” Lee
Funeral service will be held Friday Nov.8, 2019 at 11 am. In Greater Mount Zion AME Church in Pearlington, MS., for James “Tub” Lee age 80 of Picayune, MS. , who died Nov. 1, 2019 in Picayune , MS. A native of Pearlington , MS ., he was a Bus Driver for St. Tammany Parish. He was a member of Greater Mount Zion AME Church. Survivors include: wife Doris Jones Lee of Picayune, MS. 3 sons Tommie Crawford of San Diego , CA. James Lee of Picayune , MS., Brian White of Dallas, TX., 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 1 sister Thelma Fairly of Pearlington MS. Preceded in death by parents : James and Ada Lee, one grandson Justin Domick Lee , siblings Mary, Gladys, Willie, Albert, Freddie, John and Susie. Visitation from 10 am., until 12 am., in Greater Mt. Zion AME Church. Burial in the Lindsey Cemetery, Logtown, MS., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home .
