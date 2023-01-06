James Thomas Fayard, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on January 4, 2023 at the age of 78. He was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, born on February 13, 1944. James was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Dana Sellier Fayard; his mother, Gertrude Landry; and a sister, Carol Fayard Barrack.
He leaves behind, to cherish his memory, three sons, Del Fayard (Kristine), Jared Fayard, and Chet Fayard. He is the proud grandfather of Katherine Sloup(Aaron), Christopher Zalewski, Brandon Zalewski, Micaela Fayard, Caleb Clay, Kassidi Fayard, and Peyton Fayard and great-grandfather of Brynlee Zalewski and Colton Zaweleski. He is also survived by three siblings, Lionel Fayard (Sue), Karen Fayard Landry (George), and E.J. Fayard (Sandra), and a host of extended family members and friends.
James bravely served in the United States National Guard. He was a maintenance carpenter by trade and was formerly employed by Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, which he retired from after many years of dedicated service. James enjoyed playing challenging games of skill, such as Mahjong, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on January 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Magnolia, Texas. Memories and condolences may be expressed via cards and letters to the Fayard family at 803 Mercedes Benz Court, Humble, Texas 77396 and at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com
