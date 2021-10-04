James R. Freeman
June 12, 1946 ~ September 22, 2021 (age 76)
James passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at this home in Waveland, Mississippi, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 12, 1946, in Bradford, Alabama and move to Waveland over 50 years ago. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edwin Freeman and Mary Jeanette Freeman; two brothers, Bill and Bruce Freeman and a sister Gail Chambers.
James is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nina Freeman; two sons, Jimmy Freeman (Lisee) and Stephen Freeman (Priscilla); four grandchildren Forrest, Jules, Olivia and Hunter; a sister, Jan Chandler and brother Michael Freeman and extended family and friends.
James worked at Stennis Space Center for over 20 years and received many awards for his exemplary contributions and dedication to the space program. One of which was the Space Flight Awareness (SFA) Honoree Award, one of the highest and most prestigious awards available to employees of the NASA/industry human spaceflight team for their dedication to quality work and flight safety. Another was for his exemplary contributions to Stennis Space Center emergency operations during the Hurricane Katrina emergency.
James will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM on October 16, 2021 at the Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church, 106 Turner Street, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
