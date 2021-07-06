James "Len" Leonard Cloud, Jr. passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Diamondhead, Mississippi at 64 years old. Len is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Mimi D Cloud. He was a loving father to his son, James "Jake" Leonard Cloud III. He survived by his mother, Mary Thomas (Bobby), brother, Tony Cloud (Juliana), aunt, Joyce Grider, niece, Ashley Feigley, and nephew, Tyler Cloud, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Cloud, Sr.
Len was born and grew up in Stevenson, Alabama. He moved to Kenner, Louisiana in the early 1980's where he met and married Mimi in 1988. Len loved spending time with his family, friends and enjoyed NASCAR and Alabama football.
Jake, beloved son, was the pride and joy of his father Len. Father and son shared a close bond together in life that will be treasured for years to come. Len was proud of Jake’s accomplishments in his education, sports, and the love he shared with both of his parents.
Jakes Number One Fan!
Roll Tide Roll!
Celebration of Life Memorial
July 25,2021 12-2pm
7600 Country Club Circle
Diamondhead, MS 39525
Service Valley Funeral Home
1214 Kentucky Ave.
Stevenson, AL 35772
July 31,2021 2-3 pm
