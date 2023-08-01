James L. Ferrill, 58, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He was known for telling Dad jokes. He enjoyed wood working, camping, boating and car racing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Ferrill; sister, Donna Plimpton; and brother-in-law, Gary Plimpton.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan D. Ferrill; mother, Judy Ferrill; children, Haven A. Ferrell, Reesee N. Piet (Chevy), Armond J. Ferrill (Alexis); grandchildren, Elliot Piet, River Piet, Armond Ferrill, Jr., and Aiden Ferrill; brothers, Charles A. Ferrill (Linda) and Donald L. Ferrill, Jr.; sister, Brenda Ferrill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home, Bay St. Louis, MS, with funeral service starting at 11:00am.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James L. Ferrill.
