James Joseph Choina, Sr., 80, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away at home on Saturday, December 19, 2020. James was a professional Horse Jockey for 25 years riding all over the United States and Canada. He was a roofer for the past 40 years. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who will be truly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, James Choina, Jr.; parents, Alford Choina and Mildred Shaw; eight brothers, Dominick, Freddie, Robert, Leroy, Ronald, Gerald, Herbie and Richard Choina; four sisters, Estelle Gilbert, Loraine Brown, Ellen Colbert and Patsy Mackiewicz. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Choina-Karmat of Bay St. Louis; three grandchildren, Deanna Johnson (Sean) of Baton Rouge, LA, Nadia and Zach Karamat both of Bay St. Louis; one great-grandson, Mason Johnson and sister, Joanne Arnold of New Orleans. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.