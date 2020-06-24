James “Jimmy” E. Shields, Sr., a native of Kosciusko, MS and life long resident of New Orleans, LA, entered peacefully into Heaven on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Jimmy was a zealous attorney, practicing law in Gretna, LA for nearly forty years.
He is survived by his significant other, Paula W. Triche, of 30 years. Loving father of Pamela Broussard, James “Jamey” E. Shields, Jr. (Christine), and Lynn Shields Warren (Larry). Proud grandfather of six grandsons, Joshua “JT” Broussard, Christopher Broussard, Caleb Broussard (Macey), Timothy Broussard, James (“JES”) E. Shields, III, Joseph “Luke” Shields (Alyson), and one treasured granddaughter, Lola Ann Warren. An honored great-grandfather of Trina, Sierra, Falynn, Baylie, and Olive. Son of the late Bernard D. Shields and Eula G. Shields, he is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jimmy moved to New Orleans as a teenager and attended Warren Easton High School where he was recognized for his outstanding athletic abilities. He was an All American basketball player at Warren Easton and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2016.
After graduation, he attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles, LA where he played basketball and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996. He maintains the record for scoring the highest number of points in a game. In addition, the Louisiana Athletic Association gave him the designation of a Louisiana Living Legend of Basketball.
Following college, he began his professional career as a coach, teacher, and principal in the New Orleans area high schools. He enrolled in the Loyola University School of Law and thus, began the practice of law. A committed practitioner, Jimmy continued to work until his death. Further, he was a generous, giving person and helped many people throughout his life. In 2014 he was honored by the North Shore Safe Harbor Association for his support and protection of abused women and children.
Moreover, Jimmy was “bigger than life” and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. While his presence will be missed by his family and friends, they are at peace knowing that he is in heaven negotiating with God and watching over them in death as he did in life.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Humane Society of New Orleans in Stella’s name, Safe Harbor North Shore Domestic Violence Program, and Warren Easton High School.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM. The service and interment will be private.
