James “Jim” Thompson of Bay St. Louis passed away peacefully on August 10 with his beloved daughter by his side. With a touch of pride, he wryly noted before passing that he lived to life expectancy. And, perhaps even more importantly, he truly lived life.
Chances are if you ever met this remarkable man he touched your life, inspired you, and left you smiling. Jim was born in Jackson, MS and wore many hats throughout his life from school teacher, to salesperson, to owner of Ruth’s Cakery, to becoming a Master Electrician at age 60. He had a sense of humor like no other, one of the kindest hearts, and got true joy from helping others.
His hobbies included always lending a hand to a friend, helping out at Ruth’s Roots, spending time with his daughter, bird watching, deep conversations, Sudoku puzzles, reading and celebrating the end of the day with a Scotch.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dot Thompson and Rosie Lee McFarland, brothers Larry and Curtis Thompson, and wife, Ruth R. Thompson.
He is survived by daughter, Trish Thompson (Curtis); brother, William Thompson (Nan); sister, Shirley Bowen (Gary) and Stepsister, Kay McFarland Mullins (Terry); Grandson-at-heart, Henry McMenamin; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Encompass Hospice, especially to Denise, RN, Dr. French and Johnny. Denise, thank you for all you did in caring for him.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is serving the family. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date, when circumstances allow. In the meantime, please raise your glass at 5:00pm and give him a toast.
There will also be a memory book at Ruth’s Roots in the library for you to share your favorite memory of him.
In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness for someone, big or small. Remember if you have faith like a grain of a mustard seed, you can move a mountain. Love conquers all.
