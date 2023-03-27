James "Jim” Luther Gaines, III , “Red”, age 67, of Diamondhead, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Jim was born in Alabama, but he grew up on Florida. He was a graduate of Merritt Island High School in Florida. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force shortly after graduation. Jim had 35 plus years in the oil field industry as a toolpusher and worked side by side with his men as needed. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish so there was always food in the freezer.
Jim was a member of the NRA, Moose Lodge, Fin and Feather, and the Bass (fishing) Association. He was a member of several carnival organizations including Krewe of Diamondhead, Boaters, Selene, Olympus, and Krewe of Happy People.
Jim was a strong, gentle Christian man with a good, loving heart. He was always willing to help whoever and whenever he could. He never met a stranger and had an infectious smile. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He had a beautiful singing voice and loved karaoke every Thursday and Sunday nights. He never missed a beat. Jim also loved to dance.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Luther Gaines, Jr.; his mother, Dorothy Carolyn Yarbrough Gaines; his uncle, Bobby Yarbrough; his aunts, Ann Yarbrough Gabriel and Winnie Yarbrough Wages (Norman); and his sister, Donna Gaines Ashman.
He is survived by his wife of 12 ½ years together 17 years, Robin Browne Gaines; his step children who he loved as his own, Loraine Hedgepeth (Arthur) and Barbara Sanders (Rick); his sister, Debbie Gaines White (Ed); his step grandchildren, Burkett Hedgepeth, Heather Hedgepeth Lindsey (Michael), Charlie Durham, and Nick Sanders (Dawn); his step great grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Lindsey, Caroline Lindsey, Jeremiah Sanders, Jordyn Sanders, Sophie Durham, McCallie Durham, Zara Durham, and Calleigh Earl; his aunt, Mary Yarbrough Puckett (John); his nieces, Amber White and Megan White; and his great nieces Kara Gutierrez and Tessa Gutierrez.
The visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian beginning at 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Jacob’s Well Baptist Church, 29554 Vic Faye Rd., Pass Christian, MS 39571, St. Jude at stjude.org, Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorsproject.org or your favorite charity.
An online guestbook may be signed, and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com.
