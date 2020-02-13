James (Jim) J. Martin, age 83, of Picayune, MS passed away October 6, 2019 in Gulfport, MS. He was born in Ensley, AL. As a young child, he and his mother moved to Cleveland, OH. During his youth, his mother became so ill that he had to be put into foster care during her lengthy recovery. He had to choose between either living in the city of Cleveland or on a dairy farm in rural Ohio. He chose the dairy farm. There were other boys in foster care on this farm that served as free labor for the foster family. In addition, the foster parents were paid by the state for the foster children's care. After several years of hard labor and no pay, at age 16, Jim ran away. He supported himself by doing odd jobs and living in barns or staying with friends until he was 18. Working on dairy farms taught him many skills, as well as, the value of hard work and thriftiness. These ethics served him well the rest of his life.
At the age of 19, Jim married his first wife. He later began working at Ford Motor Co. in Lorraine, OH. He then moved his growing family to California where he started his career in the aerospace industry. This led to him moving to the Gulf Coast to work as an inspector for North American Rockwell at the newly opened Mississippi Test Facility, now Stennis Space Center. From there, he worked as a Quality Control Supervisor for Martin Marietta on the Space Shuttle's External Fuel Tanks at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. He worked there until he retired. While working full time, he still managed to pursue ventures in real estate. He bought, developed, and sold properties to include Martin's Lake & Campground in Ocean Springs, MS; Martin's Mobile Home Park in Pearlington, MS and a small apartment complex in Picayune, MS.
When he was very young, he spent summers with his great-aunt on the Gulf Coast. The memories of good times spent on the beaches, swimming and fishing, formed a longing in him to return. As many others who have grown up here, or are residents that choose to stay, he had to take the good with the bad. Just one week after buying his home on the beach in Waveland, it was washed away by Hurricane Betsy. In 1969, he was fortunate to miss the brunt of Hurricane Camille as he was living in Slidell, LA at the time. In 1985, he suffered major losses to his home and business in Ocean Springs with Hurricane Elena. He later moved to Bay St Louis where his home on the bayou was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. Then, during another hurricane, his beloved boat, "Beautiful Pride", sustained damages and capsized. Being an avid fisherman, losing his boat was a crushing blow. Although, as so many others who are determined to make the MS Gulf Coast their home, he picked himself up and started all over, again. This time, he moved just a little bit farther inland, between Picayune and Kiln.
Jim was predeceased by his mother, Dorothea Stein Davis Martin, and his father, Eugene Jiles Davis. He is survived by his children, Dottie Sundberg, Ashland, OH; Darla Birdsall, Purcellville, VA; Valerie Lepine, Picayune, MS; Melody Martin, Mendenhall, MS; James J Martin Jr, Slidell, LA; 17 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and 2 former wives, Bea and Dawn. He was blessed to have had good friends to the end.
