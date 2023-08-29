James J Collins Sr, better know as “Jim” Collins, was born on September 8, 1929 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He attended Jesuit High School in New Orleans. He received his undergraduate degree in Philosophy at St Mary’s Seminary in Perryville Missouri, and later graduated from Tulane University with a Masters Degree in Business Administration. He moved his family to Bay St Louis, Mississippi in 1964 to work as an accountant, but then took a job as the Executive Director of Goodwill Industries in New Orleans and commuted to New Orleans for many years. He continued to work as the Head of the Southern Association for Goodwill Industries, and was inducted in the Goodwill Industries International Incorporated Hall of Fame for his 44 years of hard work and dedication. He was President of Rotary in New Orleans and later a member of Rotary in Bay St Louis. He was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award for his service and leadership in Rotary. He was very involved in the United Way, and was the volunteer Executive Director of the Hancock County Food Pantry. In 2018, he was named Hancock County Citizen of the Year.
Jim was a dedicated member of the Catholic church attending daily and weekly mass at Our Lady of the Gulf, St Rose de Lima, or St Clare Catholic church. He was fully committed to serving the Lord.
Jim is preceded by his wife, Patsy Ruth LeBlanc Collins, his father Jeffrey Collins, his mother Jeannette Collins, and his brothers Brian Collins and Jeff Collins, and his sister, Beth Gendusa.
Jim is survived by his sister Janice Collins Romig, his sons, James J Collins Jr (Tamitha), Brennan Collins, and Michael Collins (Shannon). He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, James R. Collins (Kristen), Tara Stark (Curtis), Garrett Collins (Abigail), Cameron Collins, Kaitlin Collins, Caroline Steck (Joseph), and Mary Michael Ovetsky (Roddy), and three great grandchildren.
James J. Collins Sr passed away on August 29, 2023 with his family in attendance. He was a loving husband and wonderful father. He will be greatly missed.
The visitation and the funeral will be at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St Louis MS on Saturday 2 September. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 12 noon followed by mass of Christian burial at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Rose de Lima Catholic Church in Bay St Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St Louis is serving the family.
