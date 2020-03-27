James Grant Gooding, 78, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away on March 22, 2020 surrounded by his wife, daughters and dog after a valiant battle with cancer. Grant was born in Henderson, NC to William Bartling Gooding and Pearl Elizabeth Grant Gooding. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard from 1967 to 1970. He worked as a marine surveyor for the American Bureau of Shipping from 1970 until his retirement in 2006.He was married to Martha Helen Nash for 55 years and they have two children, Helen and Caroline. His children remember him as a loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. His grandchildren were captivated by his wide knowledge of all things. There was simply nothing Granddaddy could not do. His other love were his dogs, Maisie and George.Grant is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Bartling Gooding, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Martha Nash Gooding: his two children, Helen (Gooding) Leupold and Caroline (Gooding) Pendergast; his son-in-law Chris Leupold, and his six grandchildren, Brooke Pendergast, Madeline Leupold, Claire Pendergast, Mary Leupold, Katie Pendergast and Joseph Leupold. The immediate family will lay him to rest March 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Diamondhead branch of the Hancock County Public Library System or Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County. The family would like to thank all friends, family and neighbors for all the love and support. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.