James R. Ginn, retired Senior Vice President and former Director for Hancock Bank, now known as Hancock Whitney Bank, age 79 and of Diamondhead, MS, passed away on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021, in New Orleans, LA.
James was born in Meridian, MS, on June 8th, 1941. James attended Bay St Louis High School, Pearl River Community College, Delta State University, and completed the prestigious Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
“Mr Ginn,” as many called him, served Hancock Bank as a dedicated officer since 1962 and he played an integral part in the success of the Hancock organization as a member of the Company’s Senior Management Committee since August 1984. His loyal service included positions as branch manager, loan officer, Western Division Manager for Mississippi, Mississippi Chief Retail Banking Officer, and Chief Credit Officer. During his 11 years serving on the Hancock Bank Board of Directors and his 41 years as a Hancock Bank Associate his insightful leadership and contributions facilitated five decades of corporate growth throughout some of the Gulf South’s most dynamic markets and earned him an appointment to the esteemed Mississippi Bankers Association Forty-Year Club. James felt he had an unwavering mission to help people achieve their financial goals and dreams.
James’ civic, educational, philanthropic, and religious commitments as well as his joviality and spiritual strength endeared him to his colleagues, friends, family, and to his local community. He served South Mississippi loyally as president of the Hancock County Heart Association, the Bay St Louis Jaycees, the Hancock County United Way, and Hancock County Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as well as a Rotarian, a member of the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and the Bay St Louis City School Board.
James felt that one of his greatest civic accomplishments happened during the time he served as the president of the Pearl River Community College Alumni Association and as a member of the institution’s Foundation Board. After the September 11th, 2001 attack on America the president of Pearl River Community College, Dr William A Lewis, saw a need for a place of spiritual refuge for the students on campus. He asked James Ginn and also Donna Lee to head a campaign to raise funds for the construction of a chapel on the west end of the Poplarville campus. A total of $750,000 was quickly raised and the Malone Chapel was built. It is a beautiful sanctuary that will be there for generations to come. As a result of his dedication and service James Ginn was inducted into the Pearl River Community College Lifetime Achievement Hall of Fame on April 17, 2014. He was also selected as Alumnus of the Year in 2003.
One of James’ favorite opportunities to serve his community was to serve on the Board of Directors of Coast Electric Power Association as the Director representing District #3.
James has inspired enduring faith among hundreds of Gulf Coast residents as an interim pastor for various congregations throughout the community.
James’ greatest joy was being with his loving family. He always looked forward to traveling with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed taking everyone to his favorite restaurants, vacationing in the Smoky Mountains, enjoying the Florida sunshine in Disney World, all the while telling his famous stories and entertaining everyone. He enjoyed laughing and celebrating life. He never met a stranger. He loved to ask young people the question, “Do you want to know the secret of success?” Of course, most responded, “Yes!” He then would quote Matthew 6:33: “But seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.” He would then testify of the Lord’s blessings that are available to each of us.
James was proceeded in death by his father, Leon Ginn; his mother, Pauline Lewis Ginn; his daughter, Deborah Ginn Alford; his sisters, Thelma Ginn, Lucille Ginn McDonald, Dorothy Ginn Phillips, Lula Mae Crawford Adam; his brothers, Leon Dennis Ginn, and John Howard Ginn.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Jones Ginn; his son, James Robert Ginn, II; his son-in-law, Doug Alford; his granddaughters, Emily Alford Carr (Joseph) of Montpelier, VT, Ashley Alford Bruno (Christopher) of Memphis, TN; his great-grandchildren, James Ashley Ellen Carr, Scarlett Klebes Carr, Campbell Elizabeth Bruno, and Beau Christopher Bruno.
Flowers are always appreciated but if you prefer to make a charitable contribution instead, please consider two of the family’s favorites: Samaritan’s Purse and The King’s Kitchen
A visitation and funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 8th from 12:00 noon to 1:45 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian, MS 39571. James Ginn was laid to rest at Gardens of Memory Memorial Park Cemetery, Third Street entrance in Bay St. Louis.
An online guestbook may be viewed, and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.