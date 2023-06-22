James Edward Billiot, known as Jimmy to family and friends, of Pearlington, MS passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the age of 81, after months of declining health, Jimmy passed peacefully at home with his loving wife and family at his side, including his favorite dog Pepper.
Jimmy was the husband of Dale Jeanfreau (Asevado) for 36 years.
He is the son of Lucien Billiot and Emma Fouselle Billiot.
Brother to Eunice Billiot, Willis Billiot, Edwin Billiot, Donald Billiot, Audley Billiot, Cornelia (Connie) Waters, Carolyn Sims, Ruth Phillips, Priscilla Cook, and Lena Murana.
Father of Anthony (Tony) Billiot and Lucien Billiot, step father of Shannon Asevado Huber, Frank Asevado III, and Randy Asevado, grandfather to six, great father to two, step grandfather to eight, and step great grandfather to one. Uncle and cousin to many.
Jimmy was born July 23, 1941 in New Orleans, but he and his wife Dale lived in Pearlington, MS for the past 35 years.
The family will hold a private memorial service only. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 546 Pearlington, MS 39572.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Edward Billiott.
