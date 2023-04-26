James Denis "Dennie" Necaise, 84, of Waveland, MS passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 in Waveland, MS.
He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Waveland, MS, VFW and the American Legion. Dennie served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and NASCAR. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather and step-grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Ruby Necaise; two brothers, Burnell and Richard Necaise; sister, Margaret Poillion; granddaughter, Aubree Cuevas; and two step-daughters, Sabrina Poyadou and Vickie Poyadou.
He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Norma Rhyne Necaise; brother, Joe Necaise; son, Jimmy (Melissa) Necaise; daughter, Hope Cuevas; two grandsons, Rylan Cuevas and Dylan Necaise; step-son, Bobby Poyadou; five step-grandchildren, Robert III, Anna, Kelsey, Sarah, and Lauren Poyadou; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS followed by a reception at the First Assembly of God Church: 1912 Arnold Street Waveland, MS 39576.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Denis "Dennie" Necaise.
